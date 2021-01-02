New Year’s Resolutions on the Coast

The New Year’s tradition of setting goals for the year to come is not limited to resolutions about getting fit or losing weight.

Their - website.- - the new year's tradition of - setting goals for the year to - come is not limited to- resolutions about getting fit - or losing weight.

- news 25's grace boyles checks i- with people down here on- the coast to see what their - 20-21 new year's resolutions- - - - are.- - the time-honored custom of- making new year's resolutions - allows people - to re-focus their energy on - self-improvement, - beginning on the first of - january each year.- resolutions can range from- wanting to learn a new- language... - to reading a book every month..- to making sure to pay one's - car insurance on time.- although new year's resolutions- historically have - religious roots dating all the- way back to the ancient - babylonians, according to - history dot com, the tradition- is a- mostly secular one that many- people partake in, including- these edgewater mall shoppers.- amanda rudder, 16-year-old long- beach resident: <nats: what's a- resolution- you have for this year?> "to finish high school.

To graduate- with straight a's."

Joseph magee, newton resident:- - - - "well for 2021 my goals is to d something different-- to grow - successful.

To be able to be- more successful and give- god a little bit more of my - time, you know, a little bit- more of my time.

Pray that- - - - this-- whatever's going on in - the world that it gets better.

- pray that it gets better.

And - for - my children to get more - successful in school.

That's my- new year resolution."

Gavin hartley, 19-year-old ocea- springs resident: "well, being 19- - year-old, i think it's one of - man's jobs to look cool out in- public, so i'm going to try and- get my motorcycle license and - cruise around downtown."

Meliayh evans, 13-year-old coas- resident: "i make a's and b's i school, so- about all a's.

I want to go to- the olympics.

I want the covid- to go away.

I want to make- a goal like that."

Logan holley, 19-year-old - slidell resident: "to stop spending money even - - - though i'm at a mall right now.- coast residents also reflected- on 20-20 and how it went for- them.

- logan holley, 19-year-old - slidell resident: "it was prett good.

Met new - people, but it kinda sucked - because of corona, but it is- what it is."

Amanda rudder, 16-year-old long- beach resident: "overall, it wa pretty good.

I had- some good people in my life tha- made it better."

With a year unlike any other no- in the rearview mirror, - gulf coast community members ar- looking forward - to the possibilities 20-21 coul- bring.- brianna aelxander, 10-year-old- long beach resident:- "umm... just to be happy."

Amanda rudder, 16-year-old long- beach resident: "just a fresh start of a new year.- happiness."

In biloxi, grace boyles, news - 25.

- - - - -