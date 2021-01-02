Skip to main content
Saturday, January 2, 2021

New Year’s Resolutions on the Coast

The New Year’s tradition of setting goals for the year to come is not limited to resolutions about getting fit or losing weight.

- news 25's grace boyles checks i- with people down here on- the coast to see what their - 20-21 new year's resolutions- - - - are.- - the time-honored custom of- making new year's resolutions - allows people - to re-focus their energy on - self-improvement, - beginning on the first of - january each year.- resolutions can range from- wanting to learn a new- language... - to reading a book every month..- to making sure to pay one's - car insurance on time.- although new year's resolutions- historically have - religious roots dating all the- way back to the ancient - babylonians, according to - history dot com, the tradition- is a- mostly secular one that many- people partake in, including- these edgewater mall shoppers.- amanda rudder, 16-year-old long- beach resident: &lt;nats: what's a- resolution- you have for this year?> "to finish high school.

To graduate- with straight a's."

Joseph magee, newton resident:- - - - "well for 2021 my goals is to d something different-- to grow - successful.

To be able to be- more successful and give- god a little bit more of my - time, you know, a little bit- more of my time.

Pray that- - - - this-- whatever's going on in - the world that it gets better.

- pray that it gets better.

And - for - my children to get more - successful in school.

That's my- new year resolution."

Gavin hartley, 19-year-old ocea- springs resident: "well, being 19- - year-old, i think it's one of - man's jobs to look cool out in- public, so i'm going to try and- get my motorcycle license and - cruise around downtown."

Meliayh evans, 13-year-old coas- resident: "i make a's and b's i school, so- about all a's.

I want to go to- the olympics.

I want the covid- to go away.

I want to make- a goal like that."

Logan holley, 19-year-old - slidell resident: "to stop spending money even - - - though i'm at a mall right now.- coast residents also reflected- on 20-20 and how it went for- them.

- logan holley, 19-year-old - slidell resident: "it was prett good.

Met new - people, but it kinda sucked - because of corona, but it is- what it is."

Amanda rudder, 16-year-old long- beach resident: "overall, it wa pretty good.

I had- some good people in my life tha- made it better."

With a year unlike any other no- in the rearview mirror, - gulf coast community members ar- looking forward - to the possibilities 20-21 coul- bring.- brianna aelxander, 10-year-old- long beach resident:- "umm... just to be happy."

Amanda rudder, 16-year-old long- beach resident: "just a fresh start of a new year.- happiness."

In biloxi, grace boyles, news - 25.

