While New Year's Day started rough for drivers, many families enjoyed a memorable snow day

New Year's Day brought mixed experiences for those out in snow

WHILE DANGEROUS FORMANY ..

THERE WAS ALSOAN UPSIDE TO THISWINTER WEATHER.SARAH PLAKE JOINS USLIVE TO EXPLAIN.

SARAH?WE WOKE UP TO SNOWAND ICE FOR THE NEWYEAR, BUT IT TURNED OUTTO BE A GREAT DAY FORMANY FAMILIES AROUNDKC.SOME PEOPLE HAD AROUGH START TO THENEW YEAR ... CARS RANOFF ROADS..

CREWSHELPED stranded drivers..LANES WERE SHUT DOWN..

And PEOPLE GOT STUCK.THANKFULLY, THEMISSOURI STATE HIGHWAYPATROL REPORTED NOFATALITIES.It's Missouri weather,welcome to it."Doesn't really bother me,that's why I got out, I justneeda bigger car.FOUR INCHES OF SNOWblanketed THE METRO ANDPLOWS ARE WORKING TOCLEAR PRIMARY STREETSTHEN MOVE intoNEIGHBORHOODS.BUT ALL THE SNOW..

ANDNO WHERE TO GO..

MADENEW YEAR'S DAY 2021 ONETO REMEMBER FOR MANYFAMILIES.We're just sledding andhaving some snowball fightsand i was building a snow fortFOR THIS GROUP OF KIDS,THEIR FAVORITE PART OFTHE DAY WAS ...Snowball fights.

The snowfalling and yeah, the snowballfights.And sledding down ramps!It felt pretty excitingThis is the best day of my life!We get to have so much funeven though there's this virusgoing around in the world.PARENTS ENJOYED THEDAY, TOO.It's wonderful just to be outhere with friends, perfect wayto kick off the new year.

Andjust to see these kids outgetting some socialization,having fun...) He caught it!Shake..

That's about all sheknows.(Killian / Hockey PlayerWhoever loses elimination,knows.(Killian / Hockey PlayerWhoever loses elimination,that's going to be after we(Daniel / Hockey Player)I feel really good because it'sjust really fun(Lauren Zschoche / Hockeyplayer)This was my first year doing itcause last year i was tooJUST REMEMBER SOMEROADS COULD STILL HAVEICE AND SNOW..

SO TAKEIT SLOW OUT HERE