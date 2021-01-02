Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco Home Vandalized With Graffiti, Severed Pig's Head

The new year brought a disturbing discovery at the San Francisco home of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where vandals spray-painted her garage door and left a severed pig’s head in the driveway.
Katie Nielsen reports.
(1-1-21)
