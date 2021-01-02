7 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade in JandK's Pulwama

Terrorists hurled grenade at security forces at Tral bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on January 2.
Seven civilians suffered minor injuries during in the incident Injured were rushed to hospital.
Further details awaited.
