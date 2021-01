GOP Rep: Trump Won The Election

On Thursday Utah Congressman-elect Burgess Owens said he will support the challenge to Joe Biden's victory.

Owens said he would take to the floor of the House of Representatives and declare his support for President Donald Trump.

According to Business Insider Owens contends that there was "no question" that Trump was reelected.

Owens said that his goal was "to make sure that I'm doing everything I can to take this to every legal end we have."