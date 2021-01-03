Skip to main content
Global Edition
Sunday, January 3, 2021

Woman arrested after doing heroin with friend who later died

Credit: WTHI 0 shares 4 views
Woman arrested after doing heroin with friend who later died
Woman arrested after doing heroin with friend who later died
Woman arrested after doing heroin with friend who later died

A woman is facing charges after she failed to call 9-1-1 and her friend died.

According to the vermillion county sheriff... this happened early in the morning on new year's day.

Police say a man was found unresponsive in his home in clinton.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators arrested this woman -- sabrina dailey.

They say dailey and the man were using heroin in his home.

Dailey did not call 9-1-1 and instead called a friend and left the home.

That friend found the man and called for help.

Police say they also found drugs and paraphernalia in dailey's home.

Related News coverage

You might like

More coverage

Chrissy Teigen Sober New Year's Eve

Chrissy Teigen Sober New Year's Eve

Wochit

The star, who recently shared that she had a month of sobriety under her belt, posted some photos of her evening on her verified..