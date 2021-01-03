Woman arrested after doing heroin with friend who later died

A woman is facing charges after she failed to call 9-1-1 and her friend died.

According to the vermillion county sheriff... this happened early in the morning on new year's day.

Police say a man was found unresponsive in his home in clinton.

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators arrested this woman -- sabrina dailey.

They say dailey and the man were using heroin in his home.

Dailey did not call 9-1-1 and instead called a friend and left the home.

That friend found the man and called for help.

Police say they also found drugs and paraphernalia in dailey's home.