McConnell vandalism 1.2.21

Mitch mcconnell's louisville home overnight-- and as police started their investigation... protesters took to his lawn this afternoon... "we're sick and tired of your tyranical rule."" each group protesting said they had nothing to do with the vandalism on his home.... here's a look at the damage.

The word's "were's my money" were spray painted on mcconnell's front door.

"mitch kills poor" and expletives were also written on the house.

Police in louisville, kentucky say the vandalism happened early saturday morning.

The graffiti is presumably a reference to mcconnell blocking the delivery of a two thousand stimulus check to qualifying americans.

Here's what one of today's raqlliers had to say.

15:05:49 you are the majority leader, you can make decisions on anything and you do not support your people, that is horrible mitch mcconnell did respond to the vandalism earlier this afternoon in a statement that said in part... "my wife and i have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook.

We just hope our neighbors in louisville aren't too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum."