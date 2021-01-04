Kentucky Democrats Shots 1/4/2021

Senators Morgan McGarvey of Louisville, Reggie Thomas of Lexington and Dennis Parrett of Elizabethtown will be vaccinated at Noon in the Capital Rotunda.

The house and senate super majorities in the 2020 election following the issuance of those covid stimulus funds, vandals lashed out at the u-s house and senate speakers over the holiday weekend..

Senate majority leader mitch mcconnell's home in louisville, was spray-painted early saturday..

Just as police were looking into what happened that morning...two different groups of protesters gathered outside his house..

Both groups saying they had nothing to with the graffiti painted on the front of his home... "we're not here as enemies today, we can worry about that tomorrow.

But we are here today with the idea that this government is ripping all of us off as a total" mcconnell released a statement about the vandalism..

Saying in part quote: "my wife and i have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook.

We just hope our neighbors in louisville aren't too inconvenienced