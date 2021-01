Sourav Ganguly 'stable' and 'completely conscious' after undergoing angioplasty | Oneindia News

Former India captain and BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly is stable and had a light dinner hours after undergoing coronary angioplasty on Saturday at a private hospital in Kolkata, where he was detected with three blocked arteries.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, a number of cabinet ministers rushed to the hospital to visit Ganguly in the evening.

Ganguly tested negative for Covid-19.

