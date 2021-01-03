BCCI president Sourav Ganguly stable after coronary angiography

Former Indian Cricket team captain Sourav Ganguly underwent coronary angiography after a ‘mild’ heart attack and is stable now.

He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries on Saturday.

Authorities at the hospital said there is a history of heart disease in Ganguly’s family.

Dr Rupali Basu, MD and CEO, Woodlands, said that angiography was done followed by angioplasty.

She informed that Ganguly was working out at the gym in his home when he felt unwell and dizzy.

Basu added that a team of seven doctors are looking after Ganguly.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also rushed to the hospital to visit Ganguly.

