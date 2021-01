Watch: Sourav Ganguly's brother reveals his condition, doctors' meet on Jan 4

Sourav Ganguly's brother commented on his medical condition, a day after he was hospitalised due to a reportedly mild heart attack.

The President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) underwent an angioplasty at Kolkata's Woodlands hospital.

The former India captain's brother said that his condition is stable.

The medical board will meet on January 4 to discuss further treatment plans.

