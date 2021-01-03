Snowmobilers fall through ice in Lewis County

A group of snowmobilers are rescued after their snowmobiles fall through thin ice on a small body of water off a trail in Lewis County.

Lewis county sheriff's officials say two adults and three children were on a total of four snowmobiles.

It happened around 5:30 last night in the town of pinckney....which is west of lowville.

Search and rescue teams were called in...as well as the croghan fire department's cold water rescue team and the lewis county dive team.

It took a while to find the snowmobilers since they were off of a trail.

Sheriff's officials say the five people were found standing in the shallow water but couldn't get out of it.

They were rescued using the croghan fire department's side by side utility vehicle.

The two adults and three children were evaluated by medics, but no injuries or cases of hypothermia so far have been reported.

