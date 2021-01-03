Mystery Gunmen Abduct and Kill 11 Shiite Coal Miners

Gunmen have opened fire on a group of minority Shiite Hazara coal miners after abducting them.

Six of the miners were reportedly killed on the spot and five died on the way to a hospital.

The killings have sparked protests in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province.

Hazara community members took to the streets, blocking highways with burning tyres and tree trunks.

#Shiite #Pakistan #Baluchistan Report by Dessentjacksonl.

