Farmers won't be able to bear if laws not repealed: Rakesh Tikait ahead of 7th meeting

The Centre will hold 7th round of talks with the farmer unions who are agitating against the new agricutural laws.

Speaking on this, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said that government must understand that the farmer has taken this movement to his heart and he won't be able be bear if the laws are not repealed.

"Govt should implement Swaminathan's report and make law on MSP," added Tikait.