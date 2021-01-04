Donald Trump caught on tape saying, 'I just want to find 11,780 votes, because I won'| Oneindia News

With only 2 weeks left for Joe Biden to take the office as the next President of United States, US President Donald Trump is still obsessed with the idea of over turning his fate.

He is still looking for more votes, he beleieves that he definitely bagged.

Donald Trump was heard pressurizing and pleading Georgia's election chief to overturn Joe Biden’s win in the state, suggesting in a telephone call that the official find enough votes to hand Trump the victory.

This conversation is the latest step by a sitting president to pressure a state official to reverse the outcome of a free and fair election that he lost.

