Covidshield & Covaxin vaccines approved in India, which are the other candidates| Oneindia News

India has formally approved the emergency use of two vaccines against Covid-19 as it prepares for one of the world’s biggest drives and plans to inoculate some 30 CRORE PEOPLE on a priority list this year.

Drugs Controller General of India VG Somani gave the green light for the emergency-use of two coronavirus vaccines, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other by local company Bharat Biotech.

Lets take a look at the other vaccines in preparation.

Zydus Cadila’s vaccine is being made on the DNA platform and is named ZyCoV-D.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is conducting phases 2 and 3 clinical trials of Russian vaccine Sputnik V.

NVX-COV-2373 is being developed by Serum Institute of India in collaboration with American company NovaVax.

Biological E Ltd plans to start large late-stage trials of its potential Covid-19 vaccine candidate in April this year.

The novel mRNA vaccine candidate, HGCO19, has been developed by Pune-based Gennova Biopharmaceuticals.

