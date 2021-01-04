Family’s puppy careers off dragging their sledge - sending their four-year-old flying Credit: SWNS STUDIO 00:17s 04 Jan 2021 0 shares 1 views Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Family’s puppy careers off dragging their sledge - sending their four-year-old flying A family's sledging trip took a dramatic turn when their energetic puppy shot off up a snowy hill dragging the sledge behind him - sending their young son flying.Mum Morag McFarlane, 35, was left in fits of giggles as she watched her four-year-old son, Lewis, ejected from the sledge after their pup careered off up the hill.The video shows the hilarious moment a bewildered Lewis was deposited on the ground while the family dog Ruairidh ran off with the sledge.It was filmed after mum Morag, a self-employed hairdresser, had taken Lewis and his brother Murray, 8, to play in the snow with their puppy on 1st January, at a park near their home in Bathgate in West Lothian, Scotland.Morag described their one-year-old pup as having "bundles of energy" and being "a bit of a troublemaker" - which can be seen in the video as he careers off up the hill.Morag said: "I just burst out laughing as I watched it happen."I went over to make sure Lewis wasn't hurt - but I saw straight away he was laughing as hard as I was."It's definitely in character for Ruairidh - he has so much energy, he nearly pulled me down the hill that day too."Lewis has been out playing in the snow every single day, he loves it, but I don't think that was quite what he had in mind!"

