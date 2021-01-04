Is the MVP Award Only for Quarterbacks?

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry became the eight back in NFL history to top 2,000 yards rushing in a season Sunday.
But will it be good enough for him to win league MVP?
And if not, is that proof it is a quarterback award?
