Dow Analyst Moves: JNJ

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Johnson & Johnson is the #9 analyst pick. Johnson & Johnson also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #99 spot out of 500. Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 1.0%.