Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, January 4, 2021

Dow Analyst Moves: JNJ

Credit: Market News Video 01:03s 0 shares 1 views
Dow Analyst Moves: JNJ
Dow Analyst Moves: JNJ

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Johnson & Johnson is the #9 analyst pick.

Johnson & Johnson also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #99 spot out of 500.

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Johnson & Johnson is the #9 analyst pick.

Johnson & Johnson also comes in above the median of analyst picks among the broader S&P 500 index components, claiming the #99 spot out of 500.

Looking at the stock price movement year to date, Johnson & Johnson is lower by about 1.0%.

Advertisement

Related News coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: JPM

Dow Analyst Moves: JPM

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..

You might like

More coverage

Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO

Dow Analyst Moves: CSCO

Market News Video

The latest tally of analyst opinions from the major brokerage houses shows that among the 30 stocks making up the Dow Jones..