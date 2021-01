Top 20 Celebrity Cameos in Phineas and Ferb Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 23:31s 04 Jan 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Top 20 Celebrity Cameos in Phineas and Ferb We bet you didn't recognize these celebrity cameos in "Phineas and Ferb."

We bet you didn't recognize these celebrity cameos in "Phineas and Ferb." Our countdown includes Tim Curry, Tina Fey, Seth MacFarlane, and more!