Julian Assange Extradition Order Is Blocked by UK Judge

The WikiLeaks founder was slated to be extradited to the U.S. for 17 counts of violating the Espionage Act.

The violations concern WikiLeaks publishing secret documents pertaining to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The U.K. judge cited Assange's mental health as instrumental in her decision to block his extradition to the U.S. I find that Mr. Assange’s risk of committing suicide, if an extradition order were to be made, to be substantial, Vanessa Baraitser, Westminster Magistrates’ Court, via 'The New York Times'.

The judge stated that if the extradition was carried out, “it would be unjust and oppressive by reason of Mr. Assange’s mental condition.” .

After taking sanctuary in London's Ecuadorian embassy for seven years, Assange was arrested by British police in 2019.

The decision was met favorably by civil rights groups.

The U.S. Justice Department expressed that the decision has left the department “extremely disappointed.” .

It is likely that U.S. prosecutors will appeal the ruling