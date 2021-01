Starmer reacts to 'necessary' England national lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a national lockdown for England, with measures expected to stay in place until mid-February.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the measures are "necessary" and that his party will support them.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn