Biden’s Inauguration to Prioritize Public Health by Featuring Virtual Parade

President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration has been restructured in an attempt to prioritize health and safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced the new details about the January 20 event on Sunday.

In lieu of the day’s usual events, Biden’s inauguration will reportedly feature a virtual parade and a “presidential escort.” .

The virtual parade will include performers that represent the “diversity, heritage, and resilience” of the U.S. It will also utilize “new ways” to allow Americans from across the country to participate.

The escort will include representatives of each military branch and provide the nation with “historic images” of Biden.

It is unclear whether Biden will proceed from the U.S. Capitol to the White House entirely by car or on foot for at least a portion of the journey.

The committee hopes the condensed and virtual elements of Biden's inauguration will help prevent "large crowds and gatherings."