What Will 2021 Bring in The Fight For Racial Justice?

Fighting racial injustice was one of the defining themes of 2020 - and Minnesota was at the forefront of that national conversation.

The killing of george floyd in minneapolis sent shockwaves of action across the country.

The fight against police brutality and for racial justice in minnesota shows no sign of slowing ?

"* with protesters demonstrating over the weekend after dolal idd (dole?

"* awl eed) was shot and killed by minneapolis police wednesday.

Dee sabol of the diversity council says 2020 was shaped by our understanding of injustices in law enforcement ?

"* but its important to remember this means there's hope for the future.

I think its our hope at diversity council that 2021 will be a time when we take that sense of upheaval, that awakening to what's going on and really put it into motion and that community comes together with law enforcement agencies and this says this what it means to have a safe and secure city that we all participate in sabol adds that there's a lot of fear behind the term "defund the police" ?* but she says what it really is ?

"* is re?

"* resourcing the p so that they have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively.

The recent death of dolal idd is the first police?

"*involved death n minneapolis since george floyd died while being restrained by officers in may.

The circumstances are also quite different.

Body camera video released by minneapolis police appears to show the armed suspect