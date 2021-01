Specially-abled people celebrate World Braille Day in Assam's Dibrugarh

Specially-abled people celebrated World Braille Day in Assam's Dibrugarh on Jan 04.

The day is marked remembering the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the inventor of Braille.

Braille is a system of reading and writing for people with visual disabilities.

Assam Blind Student Union's General Secretary said that they don't get any benefits of Centre's schemes.