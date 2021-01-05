CAGED Movie (2021) - Edi Gathegi, Melora Hardin, Angela Sarafyan

CAGED Movie (2021) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: An affluent African American psychiatrist (Gathegi), convicted of murdering his wife (Sarafyan), is sentenced to life in federal prison, then sent to solitary confinement.

Struggling to file an appeal, he descends into madness, pushed to his breaking point by an abusive female guard (Hardin) hell-bent on her own form of justice and haunted by his dead wife, causing him to question his own innocence and sanity.

Directed by Aaron Fjellman Starring Edi Gathegi, Melora Hardin, Angela Sarafyan, Tony Amendola, Robert R.

Shafer, James Jagger Release date: on VOD and Digital on January 26, 2021.