High School hoops tip off in Kentucky

After a short delay, boy's and girl's basketball teams returned to the court across Kentucky on Monday night.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - The wait and delay is over, high school basketball is back.

To the hardwood now..

Kentucky high school basketball tipping off monday night.

Over in franklin county..

Brooklynn miles and the flyers picked up right where they left of last year.

Miles..

Gets the easy lay-in.

Later..

It's 11..

Driving..

Getting the bucket..

And the foul.

That would make it 22-10.

Next possession down for the flyers..

It's the tennessee commit again..

This time from outside.

Franklin county wins easy..

68-37.

Daryl moberly in his first game at douglass taking on harrison county.

Allison wallace to kasia parks for three.

She knocks it down.

Kara hines from about the free throw line.

Bank is open...she scores this time wallace gonna do it on her own.

Hits the pull-up jumper.

Elizabeth allison all alone.

The three is good.

Douglass wins this one 45 to 42.

Let's go to paris now..

Greyhounds honoring jekobi wells prior to the game.

The 23 second moment of silence..

Representing the number he wore for paris.

Greyhounds were taking on reigning region champs grc..

This one got ugly early..

Jared wellman knocks down the three.

Then on the inbounds..

It's wellman again..

Plus the foul.

He finished with 19.

Greyhounds would get on the board a few plays later..

With this layup in transition..

But this one was all grc..

Jeron morton..

Gets the layup..

Then steals the inbound..

And will get another bucket.

He had a team-high 23.

paris 28 george rogers clark 89 final cardinals didn't get to play in rupp last year...that road starts again.

They win..

89-28 and we'll end it here in lexington.

L-c-a hosting western hills.

Western hills' zach semones off the inbound.

Knocks down the jumper.

He had 15.

On the other end...jeffrey selby can tote the rock on the football field...he can also knockdown threes.

He finished with 6.

More from l-c-a.

A little ball movement...tyler hall pulls from the corner.

He had a team-high 14.

Eric gabbard showing off the footwork.

The drop step...he scores.

He had 14.

L-c-a begins their season with a win over western hills...67 to