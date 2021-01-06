Tuesday night High School Hoops (1-05-21)

ABC 36's Bryan Kenned has highlights from action in central KY.

Multiple great games around the area.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) - High School basketball is off and rolling in Kentucky.

C1 3 drives and gets the shot to fall.

He had 6 points.

Ryan russell for three.

Good!

He finished with 15 points.

Andersen green...off the screen...he hits the jumper.

The 8th grader had 10 points.

Ben johnson with the answer though.

Nails the three.

He had a game-high tying 18.

Knights win big over l-c-a...86 to 53.

Tates creek hosting dunbar.

Sam parrish dribbles out of trouble and will knock down the floater.

Cade hilt drives and gets the tough shot to go.

Bulldogs up 2 under 2 minutes.

Creek wastes no time though...eric hackett takes it the cup and scores...we're tied.

Out of a timeout...hilt drives and throws it up to tim hall and he slams it home.... dunbar up 57 to 55 with 43 seconds to go.

Dunbar holds on to beat creek 61 to 57.

Henry clay hosting bryan station.

Station's jamrious lindsay for three.

Hits it...he finished with 14 points.

Henry clay's darik holman..drives and misses.

Gets his own rebound and scores.

He had 9.

Myles morones drives and dishes to cedric poindexter for the easy two.

Kanye henderson...little fake and drives and finishes.

He had a team-high 19.