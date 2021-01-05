Boris Johnson announces full lockdown in England

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced nationwide lockdown in England in view of rising cases of the new variant of coronavirus, even as vaccination has begun in Britain.

PM Johnson urged people to "stay at home" The lockdown will come into effect from Wednesday, and will see shutting down of schools among the tough measures.

The nationwide shutdown is expected to continue until mid February.

Britain is recording more than 50,000 daily cases of coronavirus for the last one week, and the deteriorating situation forced PM Johnson to enforce strict measures.