Covid-19: India records lowest daily cases since June, total UK strain cases reach 58| Oneindia News

In a 2:1 verdit, the supreme court on Tuesday gave clearance to the central government's ambitious plans to redevelop New Delhi's iconic central vista to build a new parliament.

Kashmir was cut off from rest of the country for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the arterial Jammu-Srinagar national highway and Mughal road remained closed, while air traffic was suspended due to snowfall across the valley.

As India logged 16,375 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours - lowest in the country since June 25.

The total number of new UK strain cases rose to 58.

In Tamil Nadu's Chennai, another luxury hotel became a Covid cluster as 20 of its resident staff members tested positive.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has placed Bollywood actor-producer Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan Khan and brother Arbaaz Khan under quarantine in Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai.

With the more infectious variant of the coronavirus Pandemic raging in UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that nearly 56 million people in England will return to a full Coronavirus lockdown, possibly until mid-February.

