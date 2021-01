Starmer says Johnson was behind on all lockdown choices

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer supports the government's latest restrictions but say's they've been "slow on all decision for the last nine months." He also said he would be dedicating "every resource possible" to get the NHS up to two million vaccinations a week.

Report by Odonovanc.

