India has opportunity to become manufacturing destination in Indo-Pacific region: US Envoy

During a press conference held on January 05, the US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster said that India has strategic opportunity to become an alternative manufacturing destination in Indo-Pacific region.

He said, "There are frictions and frustration on the trade and investment front.

Despite persistent efforts, we are unable to conclude even a small trade package.

Moreover, there are growing restrictions in India and market access for certain US goods and services.

As US and other companies find it increasingly difficult to operate in China or seek to diversify way from Chinese led supply chains.

India has strategic opportunity to become an alternative manufacturing destination in Indo-Pacific region."