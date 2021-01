Nicola Sturgeon urges public to stay at home to back vaccine

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon emphasised that the public must remain at home except for key workers.

She added that the virus and vaccine were "in a race" and that yesterday's measures can put the vaccine in the lead.

Report by Odonovanc.

