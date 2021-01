Hancock gives thumbs up on vaccine as he leaves No.10

Health Secretary Matt Hancock gave a reporter the thumbs up when asked whether the government would be able to roll out the vaccine quick enough.

He made the gesture as he left Number 10 following a meeting with NHS CEO Sir Simon Stevens and Minister for Vaccine Deployment Nadim Zahawi.

Report by Odonovanc.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn