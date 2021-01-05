Is Your Flea Treatment Safe For Your Cat

Choosing safe and effective flea prevention for your cat or kitten can be tricky.

Fleas can pose serious risks to your feline friend's health, but with treatment, you can keep your pet safe and healthy.

Effective flea control products for cats are available as topical preventives, oral preventives, and collars.

According to Business Insider, the best prescription topical flea treatment for cats is Revolution Plus Topical Solution.

The product is a monthly preventive that protects against fleas in all life stages, is easy to apply, and completely waterproof.

Before starting your cat on any flea treatment or prevention, you should consult your veterinarian.