5:30pm Harmon Room 01.05.2021

Netflix hit, "Queen's Gambit", a show about a chess prodigy, takes place mostly in Lexington so a hotel is trying to pull in any "Gambit" tourists with a special room at 21-C dedicated to the show and its main character, Beth Harmon.

It's an american mid-century modern design featuring a chess set.

...and look up on the ceiling...gigantic chess pieces just like harmon envisions in drug fueled visions on the show.

The show came out last year on netflix.

It's based on a 1983 novel by walter tevis.

