5:30pm Harmon Room 01.05.2021

Netflix hit, "Queen's Gambit", a show about a chess prodigy, takes place mostly in Lexington so a hotel is trying to pull in any "Gambit" tourists with a special room at 21-C dedicated to the show and its main character, Beth Harmon.
It's an american mid-century modern design featuring a chess set.
...and look up on the ceiling...gigantic chess pieces just like harmon envisions in drug fueled visions on the show.