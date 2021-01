Jose Mourinho: Taking the League Cup seriously is the secret of my success

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says taking the League Cup seriously is the keyto his success in the competition after booking his fifth final appearance ashis side beat Brentford 2-0.

Mourinho was brought to Spurs to end their13-year trophy drought and now only Manchester City or Manchester United standin his way after Moussa Sissoko and Son Heung-min goals saw off theChampionship side in the Carabao Cup semi-final.