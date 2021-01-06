New Beginning For Local Church

Sophia Borrelli reports from Decatur with details on the changes a local church is making.

The pastor of saint andrews church of grace on memorial drive in decatur says the church was forced to close because of citations from the city.

Now the church is back open after major renovations.

For 14 months - these seats sat empty.

Barry strong / pastor, saint andrews church of grace: "it was a very tough experience.

One like i had never experienced because i put my whole life into ministry."

But now - after rennovating the building.

Music can play.

The message of god can be shared from this stage.

Pastor barry strong says the pandemic did have an impact on the church's re-opening.

Barry strong / pastor, saint andrews church of grace: "we had to have contractors and they we're able to keep their schedules many times, because their employees couldn't come out and work on the roof or the plumbing or the electrical and things of that nature.

So it certainly impacted a lot and people weren't really able to donate like normally they would because they didn't have the funds to do so."

But despite that - he never gave up the fight.

Strong says they put on a new roof, renovated the ceiling and put in new windows and more.

William bogg, attends saint andrews church of grace: "you know, it's just a really comfortable home type feeling there."

To celebrate - volunteers handed out food to families in need on tuesday.

<nats of food hand out serving the community - both physically and spirtually.

Barry strong / pastor, saint andrews church of grace: "a new beginning for this ministry and this community."

> right now - pastor strong tells me the church is having in-person services but they are limiting the number of people.

