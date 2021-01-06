Racist stickers 1.5.21

Stickers were found around Lexington, with a QR code linking to racist content

Weekend in downtown lexington that you may not even notice...but community leaders say they're hurtful and designed to tear people apart.

Abc 36's alex king takes you behind their not so subtle message.

Alex: "police says these stickers may be difficult to remove... either way people have seen them and now they're left feeling hurt."

Nat: "we all need to raise our voices and stand with each other."

Community leaders noticed these stickers popping up downtown over the weekend... illegally placed on businesses.

They don't look like much...just a message in small print...but scan them...and a list of podcasts come up...with titles like "the jewish problem" and "marriage and white survival".

Rabbi-shlomo litvin posted on social media encouraging people to speak out and against them.

Litvin: "it takes you to a website that has a series of mostly incoherent anti- semitic bigoted rants about the holocaust, about jews in general, about how the governments been controlled.

Various conspiracy incoherent ramblings and split up into different topics."

Rabbi litvin says this isn't the first time these particular stickers have shown up.

He says change doesn't just happen... just because it's a new year doesn't mean we won't see this type of behavior... he says microchange is how people make a difference.

Litvin: "you have anti- semites attacking jewish education in new york, you have jewish student center was burnt down in delaware, jews are attacked in the streets of miami.

This is a national problem, this isn't a kentucky problem, but we in lexington kentucky also need to face it."

Rabbi litvin says although this hurts... the community support he continues to see is what helps him and others stay strong and inspired.

Alex: "police say they are investigating this and we will continue to update you as we learn any new information.

Reporting in lexington, alex king, abc 36 news."

