Whitfield Co. Turnout

We look at how voters turned out in Whitfield County for the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Day in whitfield county did not disappoint.

12 thousand people voted absentee.

"i didn't even have to go inside.

I just dropped her absentee ballot in the dropbox."

Thousands more voted in person.

"talk to me about why this election is so important and what brought you out here.

Control of the senate.

That's one reason."

"i would say it's going to be close to the presidential turnout."

Election supervisor mary hammontree says foot traffic was steady at many of the poll locations in whitfield county.

"as i've talked to my poll workers on and off through text message they told me they've stayed busy all day long."

The varnell precinct is home to the largest number of registered voters in the county.

Poll watcher mark gilstrap says no technical difficulties were reported and attendance was about 100 votes short of the november general eletction.

"which made this turnout astronomical in terms of a runoff."

Reporting in whitfield county winston reed