Canucks' Travis Green on Jalen Chatfield

Canucks head coach speaks about what he's seen from Comets defenseman Jalen Chatfield at training camp.

Thirteen players who suited up with the comets at some point last year are competing to remain with tbig cr at six - we heard from head coach travis green about zack macewen...now - lets hear from the bench boss about comets defenseman jalen chatfield.

Travis green: chatfield has obviously been a pro for four years, it is probably unlucky he didn't get into a game lasty, he's aggressive in how he defends.

So we'll see how that plays out in scrimmages.

The canucks are planning to hold a night scrimmage tomorrow night to simulate a normal game day.

They opent up the regular season on january 13th against the edmonton oilers.

