Watch: Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain & hailstorm, snowfall in Uttarakhand

Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR for the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday.

Delhiites woke up to the rumble of thunder and the sound of hailstones hitting rooftops and windows.

Dark clouds lowered visibility and heavy showers inundated roads affecting traffic movement.

The IMD said that dense fog with light rain is likely in the national capital over the next two days.

Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi turned milky white following heavy snowfall.

Covered with thick snow, the mountains gave a mesmerising view to tourists.

The temperature dipped to a significant level following the weather change.

Meanwhile, hundreds of tourists were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu.

National Highway-3 between Solang Nala and Manali in Kullu was jam-packed.

The higher range is blocked due to heavy snowfall.