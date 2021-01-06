Grammy awards postponed amid worsening Covid-19 situation in Los Angeles|Oneindia News

The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on January 31 has been rescheduled to March 14 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, .

The Recording Academy and broadcaster CBS said in a joint statement that the ceremony to present the highest honours in the music industry had been delayed after talks with health experts and musicians.

The statement read that the deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do.

