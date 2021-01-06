Epiphany 2021 in Tarpon Springs

For the first time in 115 years, the Epiphany Celebration was held without spectators in Tarpon Springs.
Watch ABC Action News coverage of the big community event.
Teens dive into Spring Bayou to retrieve a cross thrown into the water by an archbishop on Epiphany.
Days before the next Epiphany Celebration in Tarpon Springs, 18-year-old Ilias Skandaliaris talks about the tremendous year he has..