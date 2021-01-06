LeBron James Suggests Buying WNBA’s Atlanta Dream After Kelly Loeffler's Projected Senate Loss | THR News
LeBron James is among the professional athletes and celebrities celebrating the projected senate victory of Raphael Warnock in Georgia.

He even floated the idea that he may put together an ownership group to buy the WNBA's Atlanta Dream franchise.