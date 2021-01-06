Dems Take Control of Senate as Ossoff Is Declared Winner in GA

Dems Take Control of Senate, as Ossoff Is Declared Winner in GA.

Democrat Jon Ossoff defeated Republican Senator David Perdue in one of two runoff elections for the U.S. Senate seats of GA.

Ossoff's victory was announced amid the chaos at the U.S. Capitol building ... ... in which the rioting of a pro-Trump mob shut down the acceptance of the Electoral College results.

The other Democratic winner of the day was Rev.

Raphael Warnock, who defeated Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

Warnock is the first Black Democratic Senator ever to be elected in a Southern U.S. state.

The election results mean that Democrats have obtained a slim majority in the Senate.

With a 50-50 tally of Republican and Democratic Senators, Democratic Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will act as the tie-breaking vote once she is sworn in.

Following Trump's single term as president, Democrats now have control of the White House and both Houses of Congress