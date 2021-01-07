Governor Walz loosens restrictions in Minnesota

Dc earlier in the day governor walz announced a loosening of covid?

"*19 related restriction.

Kimt news three's anthony monzon joins us live in downtown rochester with details on the changes.

Anthony?

Well katie and george... many of us have gotten used to seeing chairs flipped upside?

"*down at restaurants over the past few weeks... but some of those will new be turning right?

"*side?

"*up aft this announcement from the governor.

So here are some key takeaways from his latest guidance.

Starting january 11th bars and restaurants can provide indoor dining at 50 percent capacity.

Gyms can open at 25 percent capacity.

And indoor entertainment venues like movie theaters are now able to open at 25 percent capacity.

Here in rochester.... local staple pasquale's neighborhood pizzeria is getting tables ready to seat guests next "we just want to get ready, we want to make sure that we're very, very equipped to one, keep people safe, feel comfortable, and know that when they come here, we're not just laxed, we're taking this serious, for their safety and our safety.

And for those who might feel uncomfortable going somewhere people are dining indoors... presa tells me staff are making sure to keep the indoor dining area and takeout area separate.

Live in rochester... thank you anthony.

Governor walz says minnesotans have reason to be optimistic... and their sacrifice and commitment to their