Locals react to Washington Protests

Local residents and officials react to protests in Washington DC on January 1st

From both citizens and lawmakers.

Officials across the state have been condemning the violence.

News 18's peter hulett is here to explain what's been said, peter?

Yeah dakota, the protests have grabbed everybodies attention today from residents all the way up to state officials.

We've been following their reactions as they come in all day, this is what people have said.

A day of protest... sot protest turned to a siege of the capitol.

Residents of greater lafayette are dissapointed at the scenes that have unfolded in washington dc.

Lafayette citizen susan schechter is one.

"i feel sorry for them... they're tilting it at our democracy and i feel sorry for all of us that they think that's appropriate."

State senator ron atling shares her dissapointment, saying "i absolutely condemn the violent protests at the us capitol.

This is not in any way, shape, or form the stance that i support.

The actions of these individuals are disgraceful, and there should be consequences.

May god watch over us."

Senator mike braun, who said he would object to the certification of the electoral ballots, also condemed the violence.

Sot "terrible what occured... 100% against any of the violence and rioting.

And it should never be tolerated."

His fellow senator todd young has also condembed the violence.

In a tweet, he said: "in america we have a right to peacefully protest, but what has occured today goes against everything we stand for as a nation.

This is not a peaceful proest - it is violence and it is reprehensible.

This must stop."

Finally, governor eri holcolmb said in a statement: "it's both saddening and sickening to watch a mob devolve into thinking their rules would ever replace the rule of law.

I unequivocally condemn the violence at the u.s. capitol that we are now witnessing."

A curfew was put in at 6 p.m.

Which has cleared out most of the protesters.

Lawmakers have resumed the count of the electoral ballots, and hopefully that's the end of the violence tonight, dakota.

