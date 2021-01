Lincoln Project co-founder Mike Madrid reacts to violence at US Capitol, Trump's response

PRESIDENT ELECT JOE BIDEN ALSOADDRESSED AMERICANS TODAYDENOUNCING THE ACTIONS OF THEPROTESTERS REPRESENTATIVESFROM BOTH PARTIES AREEXPRESSING THEIR OUTRAGE.

OVERWHAT HAPPENED THAT DOESINCLUDE REPUBLICANS.

JOININGUS NOW REPUBLICAN AND ALSOLINCOLN PROJECT CO-FOUNDERMIKE MADRID MIKE THANKS FORJOINING US THIS EVENING.

WEAPPRECIATE IT.JOANNA THANK FOR HAVING MERIGHT SO THE LINCOLN ENTREREALLY GOT SINCE YOU GUYSORGANIZED WAS.YOU DONALD TRUMP IS ADANGER TO AMERICA THAT ISSOMETHING THAT YOU AND YOURFRIENDS.

THE LINCOLN PROJECTHAVE SAID YOU MADE ADS ABOUTTHAT.

SO I THINK A MINUTE ITHINK IT'S SAFE TO SAY YOU'RENOT SURPRISED ABOUT WHATHAPPENED TODAY.NO UNFORTUNATELY THIS ISVERY PREDICTABLE WE'VE BEENWARNING ABOUT IT AND PLANNINGFOR MANY MANY MONTHS ANDCENTER.

I THINK ONLY PEOPLETHAT ARE SHOCKED BY THOSENEIGHBORHOODS THAT SURROUNDHIMSELF WITH THIS.

YOU KNOWTRUMP IDEOLOGY AND SUGGESTEDTHAT MAYBE HE SHOULD BE TAKENSERIOUSLY WE TAKE IT VERY VERYSERIOUSLY.

THIS ISINSURRECTION THIS EDITION ISIS TRAITOROUS AS A VIOLENTATTEMPTS TO OVERTHROW THE DULYELECTED A PRESIDENT ELECTEDGOVERNOR.SO THE NEXT 13 DAYS THAT'SALL THE PRESIDENT HAS LEFT INHIS TIME IN THE WHITE HOUSE.THERE'S BEEN TALK TO INVOKETHE 25TH AMENDMENT TO IMPEACHTHE PRESIDENT.

OTHERS HAVE YOUKNOW 13 DAYS, LET'S JUST WRITETHIS HOUR.

WE HAVE A NEWPRESIDENT COMING IN WHAT DOYOU THINK.THE PRESIDENT BECOME MORERADICAL MORE UNSTABLE MOREVIOLENCE AND MORE SEDITIOUSTHE COURSE OF THE NEXT FEWDAYS WE HAVE ALSO HEARD FROMVERY CREDIBLE NEWS SOURCESTHAT VERY SERIOUS DISCUSSIONSAND MOST CABINET MEMBERS ABOUTA THE 25TH AMENDMENT TO INORDER TO PROTECT THE COUNTRYNOT JUST TO PROTECT THEINTEGRITY OUR DEMOCRATICSYSTEM WHICH IS TRYING TOUNDERMINE BUT TO PROTECT OURWHAT WE NEED TO WE WANT ATTHIS MOMENT TIME THIS IS NOTABOUT ELECTORAL OUTCOMES THISWAS A CLEAR AND DECISIVEVICTORY THIS WAS NOT THATCLOSE TO THE WIRE VICTORIESAND HE ENJOYED A 2016.

THIS ISATTEMPT TO UNDERMINE OURDEMOCRATIC INSTITUTIONS THATATTEMPT TO UNDERMINECONFIDENCE IN OUR GOVERNMENTAND ALL OF I BELIEVE THEAMERICAN EXPERIMENT AMERICANIDEA ITSELF.

THE PRESIDENT ISSEDITIOUS PRESIDENT THE TRADERIS TRYING TO OVERTHROW THEGOVERNMENT AND HE NEEDS TOREMOVED IMMEDIATELY.AMERICA'S ALWAYS BEEN ABEACON IN TERMS OF OURELECTIONS AND OUR FORM OFGOVERNMENT IN TODAY.

YOU KNOWJUST THE THOUGHT OF THEQUARTER FINAL REAGAN ASAMERICA AS THE SHINING CITY ONA HILL.

WHAT IS WHAT HISMESSAGE DOES THIS SEND TO THEWORLD.IT AN EMBARRASSMENT,ESPECIALLY WHEN WE RECEIVEDNOTIFICATION FROM THE COUNTRYOF VENEZUELA, HOPING THAT WECAN GET OUR COUNTRY TOGETHERORGANIZED AND STABILIZE ANDREMOVE THE VIOLENCE WITHIN OURSTATE CAPITOL IT IS JUST THISIS INCREDIBLY EMBARRASSINGSITUATION TO BE AN AMERICAN TOHAVE THIS PRESIDENT LEADING USTHROUGH THIS NIGHTMARE WE WILLMAKE IT THROUGH.

WE WILL WEHAVE NEVER FACED DOMESTICENEMY.

IN THE FORM BEFORE THISMOMENT IN TIME THAT WE WILLMAKE IT THROUGH THECONSTITUTION WILL HOLD THEMAJORITY OF AMERICAN PEOPLEWILL PREVAIL.

WE WILL LEARNFROM THIS HOPEFULLY ISOLATETHIS THREAT NOT JUST DONALDTRUMP.

TRUMP OF FANATICALSUPPORTERS.

BUT IT'S NOT GOINGTO BE EASY.

I THINK IT'S ALESSON THAT WE'RE GOING TOHAVE TO CUT COSTS AS AMERICANSIS OUR CHARACTER THIS IS OURFIGHT IS THE FIGHT OF OURGENERATION MANY GENERATIONSBEFORE US IN THE FIGHT ONFOREIGN SOIL SO A LOT OF ONELIONS WOULD HAVE TO FIGHT FORTHIS DEMOCRACY WOULD HAVE TOREST THE HANDS OF DESPOTICPRESIDENT.

AN ARMY OF AN RAFTO SUPPORTERS.THAT'S ABOUT A MINUTE AND AHALF LEFT IN DUST WANT TO ASKYOU.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THEREPUBLICAN PARTY GOINGFORWARD, WILL MEAN WHATHAPPENS TO YOUR PARTY THAT YOUJOINED RONALD REAGAN.LOOK 30 YEARS AND 3 DECADESBUILDING THIS PARTY MY ENTIREADULT LIFE YOUR PROFESSION ANDI DON'T RELISH THE IDEA OFHAVING TO BURNS TO THE GROUND.BUT I THINK IT'S PROBABLYBECOME PURE EVIL, NO LONGERREPRESENTS THE CONSERVATIVEIDEALS OF PEOPLE AND MANY LIKEHIM ARE HAVE LINK RONALDREAGAN AND DWIGHT EISENHOWER.IT'S NOW CLUTCHES OF POPULISTNATIONALIST PRESIDENT SEAT INWITH AN IDEOLOGY OF RACISM ANDNATIONALISM WHO'S CORRUPTSMORE THAN WILLING TO OURCONSTITUTION AND OURGOVERNMENT INTO GROUNDS TOMAINTAIN POWER AND I WANTAMERICA BEFORE THE RECALLAMERICAN REFORM CONSERVATIVEAND SO I THINK ANYBODY WHO ISNOT STANDING BEHIND OURCOUNTRY IS TREACHEROUS.

THESUPPORTING SEDITION THAT MEANSYOU NEED TO READ NOW IT'S THEREPUBLICAN PARTY AND REMOVETHEMSELVES FROM STRONGCURRENTS PEOPLE TO DO THATLOUDLY PUBLICLY WILL SIR BRUCELEE IN ATTEMPTS TO MAKE SURETHAT OUR COUNTRY STABLE LASTASSAULT AND REMOVES ITSELFFROM THESE DANGEROUS FORCES.MIKE BOETTCHER THANK YOU SOMUCH FOR YOUR TIME.

THISEVENING.

WE APPRECIATE IT.NICK THANK YOU FOR HAVINGME.DEMOCRATS HAVE ONE FULL