WEB EXTRA: Congress Finished Electoral Count

Congress finished counting the Electoral College votes early Thursday morning, affirming Joe Biden's victory.
The count was paused Wednesday afternoon after protesters stormed the Capitol.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: "To those who strove to tear us from our responsibility, you have failed." Rep. Pelosi spoke as the..
Amid protest, the Arkansas Electoral College has voted unanimously for the Trump-Pence ticket.